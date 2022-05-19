FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell delivered an emotional message following the Buffalo shooting in a supermarket that left 10 people dead over the weekend.

Curry-Campbell delivered the message at Thursday’s council meeting during the public comment time.

“I think that this should be a wake-up call to us. Silence isn’t acceptance. Ten people lost their lives,” Curry-Campbell said.

The councilwoman said wanted to be on record with her message.

She said her goal was to shine a light on the ten victims who were killed.

Many people believe the shootings were racially motivated because it happened at a supermarket in a primarily Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Curry-Campbell, former president of the Fort Wayne NAACP, said she became emotional because she is very passionate about the issue.

“I think I just got emotional because of the ten lives that were lost. I’ve had enough and I think the country has had enough and this is the time for us to stand up and stand united and white supremacy is just not a way of life,” Curry-Campbell said.