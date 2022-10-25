FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp announced plans to propose cuts to Mayor Tom Henry’s operating budget ahead of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Arp’s statement said under the proposition, the budget would not be restored until “all of the information requests have been fulfilled.”

Although Mayor Henry recently answered a list of questions previously posed by Councilman Arp, Arp and WANE 15 have requested video evidence from the Oct. 8 crash, which still has not been released.

Here is Councilman Arp’s full statement regarding the city budget:

“At tonight’s Council meeting I am putting forth cuts to the Mayor’s operating budget. As City Council President, I have been working with our attorneys and staff to ensure questions related to the incident that occurred October 8th have been answered. Many of the questions we have asked were answered in a timely manner, however we have asked that the video evidence from the night of the event be preserved for Council’s review in order to conclude our inquiry into the matter. We have been told that the video evidence will not be available until the case is closed upon sentencing. While I have confidence that our request will be granted in a timely manner, I am requesting a cut of the Mayor’s Office operating budget. The budget would then be restored once all of the information requests have been fulfilled. Budgetary action is one of the Council’s few means of recourse to ensure accountability. We are hoping we will know the week of November 9th and that we will be able to promptly restore these budget items.”

The Fort Wayne Civil City Budget will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.