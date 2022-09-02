Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools.

“Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by the idea that they’re potentially going to put a jail in their backyard,” Hines said. “We’ve got all this positive housing development, economic development we’ve been pushing for the 20 plus years I’ve been on council.

“And now, you want to add to that, the negative impact of a jail in our backyard and that’s not acceptable when right across the street, you have students in elementary, middle school, junior high and high school that are trying to get educated. And the idea of having a jail sends a very bad message to the youth of our community as well as to the homeowners and investors who are looking to come southeast.”

Hines believes the news of a jail being built at the Sheriff’s Training Facility is already impacting property values.

In July, the commissioners chose the 200-acre site as the primary option for a new jail in a race to meet a federal judge’s order for short term and long term solutions after an investigation found the current jail to be inhumane, understaffed and overcrowded. Since federal judge Damon R. Leichty issued his opinion on March 31, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the commissioners have worked to fulfill his demands that certain changes be made.

The lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the Indiana ACLU and Allen County inmates demanded changes be made, and Leichty agreed with them.

Hines appeared at the weekly legislative meeting for the commissioners, disclosing that he works with the teachers at East Allen University, one of the four schools impacted by the decision, as a representative of Vincennes University. Hines said when he was at a meeting last week at East Allen University, there was shooting and what sounded like bombs going on without prior knowledge.

With the students in fear, Hines called on the sheriff’s department to warn the four schools of officer training and other exercises.

Open communications with the southeast community and transparency are needed as the process goes on and becomes evident that the 4-story jail downtown is not only an outdated design, but not worth the money to renovate it. It is already prone to overcrowding and, with the county population growing, at least 1,100 beds are needed. The existing jail has 731.

Hines called for conversations with the sheriff’s department and commissioners and the prosecuting attorney, conversations suggested by Ken Falk, the ACLU’s lead counsel and Leichty himself, referring to community stakeholders.

Derek Bethay, a history and government teacher at East Allen University, said his students already report family histories with incarcerated parents.

“What message does that send to my kids who have a parent in prison or in jail, and then you build a jail directly across the street from where they’re going to school? Some of them go from kindergarten to 12th grade in that same small area,” Bethay said. The schools include Southwick Elementary, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Jr. High School and the university.

Tony Borton with Help Not Handcuffs, an activist group advocating for no new jail and no new jail southeast, agreed with Hines that more communication with the sheriff, commissioners and criminal justice system is needed as the drive to build a new jail moves forward. On Aug. 25, Leichty approved adding Help Not Handcuffs to the lawsuit as an amicus to the court.

Discussions need to include “everybody who contributes to how people get into the jail or don’t get into the jail,” Borton said, adding that mental health and substance abuse need to be addressed with any new solutions.

“We actually asked the commissioners on several occasions to form a working group,” Borton said. The commissioners did meet with stakeholders in the criminal justice system and representatives from Help Not Handcuffs about a week before the Aug. 25 status hearing with Leichty. But no new meeting has been scheduled, he added.

Estimates are that a new jail complex will cost between $300 and $350 million no matter where it’s built. The commissioners have said they are vetting other sites, one located at 2911 Meyer Rd. which would be outside the city limits and further down the road from the public schools in question.

“The commissioners at least were open to having future meetings like that,” Borton said.