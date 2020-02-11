Council set to vote on Disorderly Houses ordinance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s city council plans to vote on the disorderly houses ordinance Tuesday evening.

The ordinance was presented to the council two weeks ago, and after nearly two hours of discussing the ordinance, the group decided to wait to vote on the ordinance.

“There was some nervousness because of HUD (Housing and Urban Development) and how the city could get sued,” said Council president and co-sponsor of the ordinance Tom Didier.

If passed, the city police will have the right to issue a citation and the homeowner will have to go to court where a judge will rule if the conduct was disorderly. After much discussion, the council went back to the drawing board and made changes.

According to one of the sponsors of the ordinance Councilman At-Large Thomas Freistroffer, the changes includes:

A sunset clause in it for 3 years out from the final passage of the bill

Raising the age of any occupant that would be liable under this bill from 16 yrs to 18 yrs of age

A clause that the intent of the ordinance is to focus on dwelling units where the owner resides as an occupant , and could apply to multi family units , but only the unit that the owner resides

and Taking out Battery under the section of prohibited conduct

“I believe that the sunset is good to take a final look and summarize the successes or failures of the ordinance and see how viable the ordinance will be in taking affect,” stated Freistroffer .

He added that this ordinance will allow neighbors to have a say in keeping their neighborhoods safe, quite and a place to call home. Councilman Didier agrees.

“I think it’s going to be healthy from the community. I wouldn’t put this ordinance forward If i didn’t think it wouldn’t do some good,” said Didier

The council is set to vote on the ordinance, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.