FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s government includes a large number of committees and commissions that rule on a myriad of topics. From the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, these groups cover a lot of ground.

Each committee has members appointed in differing ways, but many appointments are from the Mayor’s Office and City Council.

However, not as many as some city councilmembers think is appropriate to balance the Mayor’s Office and City Council’s power.

“In total, the Mayor has about 180 appointments, council only has about 49,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl. “Out of the 61 local boards that the City of Fort Wayne has appointments to, approximately 20 of them council has no representation on.”

Outwardly, Jehl has the support of his fellow councilmembers in evaluating places where City Council could have more appointments.

“I am happy that we will have the opportunity as a council to appoint more,” said At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.

“We really don’t want to interfere with administrative duties or mayoral appointments, but we’d like to have a little bit more participation on some of these,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock.

Tonight, council discussed changes to three boards,

Historic Preservation Commission,

“The Commission shall consist of seven voting members. The voting members shall be appointed by the Mayor and shall be subject to the approval by Council before joining the board.”

Government Access Channel Advisory Board,

“Management and programming of the Fort Wayne Government Access channel will be under the authority of the Editorial Board. The Board is comprised of one (1) appointment by the Mayor, one (1) appointment by Common Council, one (1) appointment by the Fort Wayne Government Access Coordinator, one (1) appointment by the manager of the Fort Wayne Government Access Coordinator and a fifth member voted upon by the other four members.”

Mayor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape, and Sexual Harassment,

The Commission shall consist of 23 members. Membership of the Commission and initial terms shall be as follows. All members shall be appointed by the specific agency or entity named below. If no specific agency or entity is named, the Common Council shall make the appointment.

Each amendment to appointments was given a 9-0 do-pass recommendation by City Council, meaning they will be voted on for final passage at another meeting.