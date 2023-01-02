FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The housing market continues to be tough for buyers, but what about homeowners?

Community Research Institute Director at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rachel Blakeman says they should be happy with not needing to buy a house in the current market.

“In some ways, this is a very comfortable position if you own, you got lucky,” Blakeman said.

So “lucky” that according to research done by the National Association of Home Builders from Feb. of 2022, 72% of homeowners in Fort Wayne couldn’t afford the average price of a newly built house in the Summit City ($372,538).

Beyond not being able to buy a new house, some like Blakeman are saying that they could not even afford the house they live in now if they had to buy it today due to interest rates, the current market, and stagnant wages.

On Linkedin Blakeman posted, “Count me amongst those who couldn’t buy my current house when adjusted for inflation and Fort Wayne’s stagnant wages over the past 20+ years.”

She joins the 55% of people who said they could not buy their current home in a study conducted by the Cato Institute.

For those who have suffered from the market and have had to put off buying a house, Blakeman has some advice.

“Marry the house and date the rate,” Blakeman said. “If you can go ahead and get into the market if you purchase a house and can afford it, the thought is that interest rates have the potential to go back down.”