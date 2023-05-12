PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indianapolis truck driver who police say fled after crashing his rig on I-70 in Putnam County Thursday faces two charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Photo of overturned truck on I-70 provided by Indiana State Police

According to Indiana State Police, Benjamin Polk, 32, was heading west in his Freightliner semi when he attempted to pass another truck. However, Polk ran into the rear of the other rig and side-swiped it. He overcorrected which caused the semi to tip over. The other truck driver slowed down to stop and Polk’s rig came to rest in front of the truck that had been struck.

Polk climbed out of the passenger side window and took off. Correctional officer in a transport vehicle saw Polk running and chased him down.

When police arrived on the scene, a trooper detected signs of impairment after speaking with Polk who refused to submit to a field sobriety test. He was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain. Once cleared by medical staff, Polk was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Westbound I-70 was reduced to one lane for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.