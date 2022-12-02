FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.

The cause of death has been determined to be from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said in a media release, and the manner of death has been ruled as suicide.

WANE 15 is withholding the name of the woman. Typically, WANE 15 does not report suicides; however, given the public aspect of the incident, WANE 15 felt it was necessary to disclose some information regarding the incident.

Notification has been made to the next of kin.

The incident is under investigation by Allen County Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the ACCO.