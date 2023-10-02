FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the manner of death a homicide for the 19-year-old whose body was found Thursday in the Maumee River.

The coroner identified the man as Austin Michael Seiman from Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police and fire officials pulled his body from the river around 5:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Tecumseh Street after someone spotted the body in the water while kayaking.

The coroner ruled Seiman’s death a homicide and determined multiple gunshot wounds were the cause.

His death is still under investigation.