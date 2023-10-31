FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old who was in life-threatening condition after a Sunday night shooting has died, and the Allen County Coroner announced Tuesday his death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner identified the victim as Mario Davaughn Smith Jr. from Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Milton Street just before 11:30 p.m. There, they found Mario with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release from the coroner.

The coroner determined Mario’s cause of death was gunshot wounds in his chest, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

In the initial release on the shooting, police said several witnesses were identified and were cooperating with the investigation. They, along with those identified as potential suspects, are all teenagers, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.