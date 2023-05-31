HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a Pathfinder Services bus near downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington County Coroner’s Office (HCCO).

At roughly 3:15 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Etna Avenue and Charles Street and learned that the motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Tyler Graves, was heading northeast on Etna Avenue when he went into the opposite lane and struck the front end of the bus.

The HCCO said the crash caused Graves to be ejected from the motorcycle, and Graves did not have a helmet on at the time.

Passersby provided aid to Graves before medical personnel arrived, and they continued to provide aid until “advised to cease per medical authority,” according to the HCCO.

Neither the driver of the bus nor the passengers in the bus were injured in the crash.

The HCCO ruled Graves’ cause of death to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner of death to be accidental.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash, according to the HCCO, and the crash is still under investigation.