FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled on the death of a 20-year-old woman who died Tuesday night after a man shot her, seemingly with no motive.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as 20-year-old Kiera Zepke from Fort Wayne.

The coroner on Thursday determined the cause of her death was a gunshot wound in her chest, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the report said.

Zepke was with her boyfriend in the 1300 block of Lillie Street after 11:30 p.m. when a man identified as 38-year-old Steven Atkins came up to them, threatened to kill them, and shot Zepke before running off, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Police have not found a motive in the shooting, court documents said.

Atkins faces preliminary charges of murder and criminal recklessness. He is being held in Allen County Jail without bond.