FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.

On Nov. 5, the coroner was notified of his death.

An investigation into the crash by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the coroner’s office is now completed and ruled Reuille’s death the 42nd from a vehicle crash in the county this year.