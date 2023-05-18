FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two months later, investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the death of a woman whose body was found along the Rivergreenway on Fort Wayne’s east side.

The woman, 62-year-old Catherine Daisy Lewis, was identified in April through DNA testing. She was found March 30 in the tree line on the Maumee Pathway, near the Maumee River and Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park.

In the initial investigation, police said “high river levels” were believed to be a factor.

According to a release Thursday from the Allen County Coroner, the final autopsy report lists “No Anatomic Cause of Death in a Body Found in Water”, and the manner of her death is still undetermined.