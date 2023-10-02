FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified a driver who was in a crash, thrown from her car and hit by another car early Sunday morning.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Marissa Jo Branning from Fort Wayne.

Around 3 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on I-69 northbound at the 312 mile-marker, near Coldwater Road. Police determined Branning was driving at a high speed near a highway exit when, for an unknown reason, the car left the road, went over a guardrail and continued into an embankment.

The driver was thrown from the car onto the northbound lanes of I-69. That’s when an oncoming car hit her.

Branning was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner ruled her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and determined her death was an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.