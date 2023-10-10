FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The victim of a shooting Saturday in a northeast Fort Wayne parking lot has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner identified the victim as 46-year-old George Henry Knight Jr. from Fort Wayne.

Knight was shot in a parking lot near Maplecrest and Stellhorn roads Saturday evening, Fort Wayne Police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner determined his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A police spokesman said Monday no one had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.