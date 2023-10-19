FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than two months after a motorcycle crash on State Boulevard that left the rider with critical injuries, the Allen County Coroner said the man has died.

According to a release, a hospice facility told the coroner’s office Tuesday that 65-year-old James Lee Kahn of Roanoke died.

Kahn was riding a motorcycle in the 2100 block of West State Boulevard Aug. 5 when it crashed, the release said. A spokesperson with Fort Wayne Police said officers had investigated the crash and determined the rider made an evasive maneuver to avoid a car that was making a legal turn, and as the motorcycle swerved, it hit a large pothole and the rider lost control.

The coroner determined the man’s cause of death was complications of a traumatic brain injury due to the crash, and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.