FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old woman shot and killed by a Fort Wayne police officer Sunday has been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner determined the cause of Dachena Warren-Hill’s death to be from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of the killing a homicide as part of a “police action shooting,” according to a news release.

Warren-Hill’s death is the 25th homicide for Allen County this year.

A Fort Wayne police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old woman near Winchester and Babcock roads Sunday.

According to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were dispatched Sunday at approximately 11:51 a.m. to the area of Babcock and Winchester Roads regarding a fight.

A caller at first stated that someone had been hit by the car.

The caller also said that the vehicle was attempting to run over the officer who had responded to the scene, the police department’s media release said.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, then shot the driver – later identified as Warren-Hill.

Fort Wayne police, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office continue to investigate what happened, according to the news release from the coroner.