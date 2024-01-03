FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who died Dec. 23 in a fire at a mobile home in Waynedale has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner identified the man as 56-year-old William Joseph Richardson.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department spent nearly 50 minutes putting out the flames that had erupted around 12:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of Bluffton Road. Firefighters searched the home and found the man inside who was pronounced dead.

The coroner determined Richardson died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation. The manner of death is still pending, the release said.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and it’s still under investigation.