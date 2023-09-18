ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 40-year-old man from Huntertown has been identified as the jogger who was hit and killed Saturday by an SUV.

The Allen County Coroner identified the man as Satwinder Singh Grewal.

Officers determined Grewal was jogging on Hand Road near the intersection of Hathaway Road when he was hit around 6:36 a.m. Saturday. The driver fled the scene, and parts of the SUV were left behind that helped investigators identify the vehicle, but a description of the vehicle was not shared with the public.

Grewal was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner determined the cause of his death was multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.