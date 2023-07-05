FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified a man who died early Tuesday morning after crashing his motorcycle on Fort Wayne’s east side.

The coroner identified the man as 41-year-old Andrew William Pinedo from Fort Wayne.

Police determined Pinedo was riding his motorcycle just before 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Washington Boulevard when he lost control and hit the median.

Medics pronounced Pinedo dead at the scene.

The coroner determined Pinedo’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.