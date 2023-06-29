ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The coroner has identified the driver killed Wednesday by a truck that hit him after he was in a separate crash.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the man as 30-year-old Ethan Russel Owen Richardson of Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department determined a car was heading north on U.S. 33 shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver of an SUV attempted to get onto U.S. 33 from Cook Road, right into the path of the car.

When the drivers got out of the vehicles to check on each other, the driver of the SUV- Richardson- was hit by a tanker truck, police said. Investigators are uncertain whether Richardson had gotten back into the SUV or if they were still outside the vehicle.

The cause of Richardson’s death was multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, the coroner determined, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.