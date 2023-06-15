HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — The man who died in a three-car crash in Huntertown on Wednesday has been identified.

The man was identified as 78-year-old Michael Melvin Aker of Fort Wayne, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Aker’s car was hit by another vehicle Wednesday at SR 3 and Gump Road around 6 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner determined the cause of Aker’s death was multiple blunt force impact injuries due to the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.