A woman died after crashing into a trailer in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The driver who was found dead Friday after crashing into a trailer early that morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the woman as 22-year-old Jarice Utique Austin from Fort Wayne.

Police at the scene determined Austin crashed in the 6100 block of Decatur Road shortly after 12 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.