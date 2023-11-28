FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died last month after a crash on Interstate 69 Oct. 11.

The victim — identified as 77-year-old Cheryl Sue Reinking — died Oct. 24, nearly two weeks after the crash, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened on I-69 at the 305 mile marker by Illinois Road, and the coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries and the manner of death to be an accident.

Reinking’s death marks the 41st traffic fatality in Allen County in 2023, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.