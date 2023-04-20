FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified a victim who died from a crash involving two Citilink buses that happened in late March south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The ACCO identified the victim as 82-year-old Carrie Abernathy of Fort Wayne, and authorities said she was a passenger on one of the buses.

The crash happened on March 22 at the intersection of Clinton and Wallace streets and involved two Citilink buses and an SUV.

Authorities determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Abernathy is the 10th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2023, according to the ACCO.

The crash is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the ACCO.