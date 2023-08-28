FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the driver who crashed into a pole and died Friday in southeast Allen County.

The coroner identified the driver as 41-year-old Jeremiah Andrew Helgesen from Fort Wayne.

Officers at the scene determined Helgesen was driving in the 10,000 block of Wayne Trace around 1:45 a.m. when the car veered off the road for an unknown reason, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The car hit a pole, causing a temporary power outage in the area. Helgesen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner determined the cause of his death was multiple blunt force injuries, and ruled the manner of death an accident.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department, the prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.