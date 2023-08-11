STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in a fiery crash near Angola in early August.
Using DNA analysis, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Blayne Lee Marple of Angola.
Marple died from blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Police responded to the crash just after midnight on Aug. 2 and found a car fully engulfed in flames on Fox Lake Road near the Fox Lake Public Access Site.
The initial investigation revealed the car was speeding and missed a curve in the road.
Marple overcorrected, police determined, and the car began to slide out of control before crashing into a pole.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said next of kin has been notified.