STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died in a fiery crash near Angola in early August.

Using DNA analysis, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Blayne Lee Marple of Angola.

Marple died from blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the crash just after midnight on Aug. 2 and found a car fully engulfed in flames on Fox Lake Road near the Fox Lake Public Access Site.

The initial investigation revealed the car was speeding and missed a curve in the road.

Marple overcorrected, police determined, and the car began to slide out of control before crashing into a pole.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said next of kin has been notified.