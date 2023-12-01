PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) — The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has identified two of the three victims who died after a mobile home fire in Paulding in late November.

The coroner identified 22-year-old Carol Wagner and 48-year-old Stephen Winters as two of the victims, but the third victim has not been identified yet.

On Nov. 23, the Paulding Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 800 block of N. Main St. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

After around 30 firefighters worked to stop the fire, crews searched the home and found the bodies of three adults inside.

According to the Paulding Fire Department, the flames also caused damage to two other mobile homes and a vehicle parked along the road.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office led the investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but it is not known if investigators have figured out the cause.