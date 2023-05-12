FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The death of a 1-year-old boy was ruled an accident after he was hit by a car in the driveway of a Fort Wayne home Tuesday, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the boy as Wayne Merritt, and said the cause of his death was blunt force injuries in the crash. The coroner ruled the manner of death to be an accident.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a crash in the 4500 block of Bass Road near the intersection with Thomas Road.

Police at the scene determined an adult in an SUV was backing out of a driveway and hit a small child later identified as Wayne. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.