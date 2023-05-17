FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the two people found dead in a Fort Wayne hotel room Tuesday, and ruled their deaths a homicide-suicide.

The coroner identified them as Melissa Trevino and Dominic Norman Culjan III, both 22 years old.

They were found dead at the Quality Inn on West Washington Center Road after police received a report of two people there who were unconscious.

Trevino’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound, the coroner said, and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide.

The cause of Culjan’s death was also a gunshot wound, the coroner determined, and his manner of death was suicide.

Their deaths are still under investigation.