FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A worker’s death at an Amazon fulfillment center in Fort Wayne on Monday was caused by blunt force injury and ruled an accident, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the worker as 20-year-old Caes David Gruesbeck but released little else about the man’s death.

Emergency crews and police were called to the fulfillment center warehouse at 9798 Smith Road on Monday afternoon after a reported industrial accident, according to the coroner.

Gruesbeck was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there, the coroner said in a release.

Amazon employees in the fulfillment center pack customer orders, operate equipment and may work at heights up to 40 feet, according to a job description on Amazon’s website.

No other information about what Gruesbeck was doing at the time of his death or what led to his death has been released.