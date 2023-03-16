DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The Adams County Coroner released a “preliminary draft” regarding a man who died Tuesday after being wedged between a truck’s tire and the pavement at a McClure Oil gas station in Decatur.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Adams County Dispatch received a call after people found a man, identified as 77-year-old Robert H. Counterman, lying partially under a truck who did not appear to be moving.

When officers arrived, they noticed the truck was still running and found Counterman under the truck with his right arm and right side of his torso wedged behind the front driver side wheel and the pavement, said Adams County Coroner Dean Amstutz.

Once officers were able to remove Counterman from under the truck, they realized Counterman was not breathing and had no pulse.

Authorities performed life-saving measures at the scene and at the hospital, but medical personnel later declared Counterman dead at 4:03 p.m.

The cause of death has been listed as mechanical asphyxia, and the manner of death has been listed as an accident, Amstutz said.

The Northeast Indiana Forensic Center conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, Amstutz said.

The death is still under investigation by the Decatur Police Department and the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and Amstutz clarified that his coroner’s report is a “preliminary draft” since the incident is still open and under investigation.