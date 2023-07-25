WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead after an incident involving a construction worker in Whitley County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Whitley County Coroner’s Office (WCCO).

At approximately 2:13 p.m., the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 7000 block of E. State Road 14 on reports of a “construction accident” involving a line boring machine.

One construction worker suffered fatal injuries, according to the WCCO.

The incident shut down a stretch of State Road 14 in Whitley County for over two hours.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities will release the identity of the person, along with the cause and manner of death, once the investigation is complete.