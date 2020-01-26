Person dies after New Haven crash involving utility pickup truck

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A person has died after being involved in a two vehicle crash in New Haven Sunday morning.

Around 9:35 a.m., officers were called out to the 1600 block of Minnich Road on a report of a crash with a person pinned inside a vehicle.

New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken told WANE 15 on scene that witnesses reported seeing an SUV traveling southbound and then crossing the center line into the path of an incoming utility pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The coroner will release their identity and manner of death at a later time.

According to McCracken, the truck driver is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Minnich Road was closed for some time as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.