FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 78-year-old man who was hit by a car on June 29 died three days later, the Allen County Coroner said Wednesday.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as Loyd C. Quillen from Fort Wayne. Quillen was hit by a car sometime around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of East State Boulevard, the release said.

Quillen was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The coroner determined the cause of Quillen’s death was multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.