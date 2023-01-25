ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner.

The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash, which happened at about 6:45 a.m. Monday, the coroner said in a media release.

The cause and manner of Soto’s death, however, is still pending until further investigation and testing is completed, according to the media release. The teen’s death is the third to come in a crash in the county this year.

An investigation involving the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.