FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court judge handed down what might be one of the longest – if not the longest – sentences for child molesting in county history Monday.

Judge David Zent sentenced 35-year-old Terrance Michael King to 154 years in prison on five counts of child molesting and one count of being a repeat sexual offender.

Last month, a jury found King guilty on all counts levied against him. Allen County prosecutors offered him a plea deal multiple times before the trial, according to court records, and change of plea hearings were scheduled once in August and again in November.

King, however, never took a deal.

Terrance Michael King

The charges against him, filed in August 2022, stemmed from two children who told investigators King molested them, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

King was previously convicted of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor in a separate case in 2007, according to court records.

He was initially given a suspended sentence but then violated his probation, according to court records. King was sentenced to two years in prison for that violation, and he received another six-month sentence in 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender.

His sentence Monday eclipses a 132-year term Zent’s colleague, Judge Fran Gull, handed down to 38-year-old Daniel Hobbs this past April.

Hobbs was found guilty by a jury in mid-March of three counts of Level 1 felony child molesting and one count of Level 4 felony child molesting.

At the time, that was thought to be the longest child molesting sentence in county history, or at least the longest since 2002 when 100 years was given to a man accused of repeatedly molesting an 8-year-old – at times on video tape.

Gull was also the judge in that case.

King was found guilty of three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting. He received 40 years each on those counts, and another 12 years each on two Level 4 counts of child molesting.

Zent then gave him another 10 years for being a repeat sexual offender and ordered all the sentences to be served consecutive to each other.

While he’ll likely spend the rest of his life in prison, King was also ordered to have no contact with the children he molested.