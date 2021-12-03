Convicted bank robber to be sentenced for federal gun, drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man convicted of bank robbery in 1998 and dealing cocaine in 2012 is going back to prison after being convicted of federal drug and gun charges related to an investigation in 2017.

Torrence Larry, 44, will be sentenced on March 16, 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in May and June of 2017, Larry sold cocaine and heroin from his home at 5507 Brazo Lane, inside the Valley Hills Mobile Home Park off Washington Center Road.

In June of 2017, officers served a search warrant at Larry’s residence and located quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine. Officers also found additional evidence of drug dealing and a gun.

Larry was convicted of three counts of dealing, as well as a single count for possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances. Larry was convicted of two gun charges and possession of a firearm based upon his previous armed bank robbery conviction in federal court and his state drug dealing conviction. The jury also found Larry guilty of possessing the firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking offense.