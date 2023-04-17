FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two items that have seen a chorus of opposition from residents will now head from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to Fort Wayne City Council.

Both items center on new developments, one being an apartment complex, and the other being a new townhouse development.

The apartment complex is set to be at Lake Avenue and Reed Road on 1.87 acres of land.

The project is being proposed by developer Skyler Vendrely of Huntertown.

While initially planned to have 40 single bedroom units, due to opposition, the current design has dropped the number to 32 units.

It received a 7-2 do pass recommendation for City Council to allow the construction.

The other project was originally a 12-unit townhouse complex off South Bend Drive on the city’s southwest side. However, due to concerns about density and traffic, the plan has changed to just 10 units.

The Plan Commission gave the townhouse project a do not pass recommendation to the rezoning for the project by a vote of 6-3.

Due to the Plan Commission merely being an advisory board to City Council, their recommendations are just that, recommendations.

City Council will see both items for introduction in the weeks to come.