Contractor dies in Steuben Co. after being electrocuted

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Investigators say a contractor is dead after he was electrocuted while working near a utility pole.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the rural Jamestown Township on State Road 120. When they arrived, they found a man partially in a hole on the ground at the base of a utility pole who appeared to be deceased.

Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were unable to approach the victim immediately because of live wires near the victim. Once NIPSCO officials were sure the area was safe, the victim was recovered and identified as Cody Griffin, 29, of Reed, Kentucky.

The preliminary investigation indicated Griffin was doing contract work on the utility pole at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

