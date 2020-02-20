Contigo recalls millions of kids water bottles for choking hazard

(WANE) – Contigo announced Wednesday that it is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, which could cause children to choke. More than 400 such incidents have been reported, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.

The company previously issued a recall in August 2019 for the same issue. Contigo sent replacement lids to customers, but several incidents have been reported with those as well.

The recall includes bottles with a black colored spout base and spout cover, with a clear silicone spout only. The water bottles come in three sizes: 13 ounce, 14 ounce, and 20 ounce.

The bottles were sold at several stores nationwide from April 2018 through February 7, 2020. Those stores include Costco, Walmart, and Target.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

You can contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.