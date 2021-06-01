Consumer Alert: Do you own any of these products recalled in May?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of consumer products that were recalled for various reasons in May of 2021.

These products were all recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Peloton Tread+ Treadmills

IKEA Bowls, Plates, and Mugs

John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles

Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles

TJX Infant Sleep Bags

Scott Fetzer Consumer Multi-Use Water Pumps

Kolcraft Inclined Sleeper Accessory

Signature Hardware Towel Grab Bars

TJX Outdoor Wooden Folding Chairs

Kidde TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms

CFMOTO All-Terrain Vehicles

Briggs & Stratton YTL, Longli and TIYA Log Splitters

K & M International Slap Watches

Alliance Chemical Sodium Hydroxide Products

The Lye Guy Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide

BRP Snowmobiles

Leisure Time Brutus Swing Sets

Cheyenne Folding Chairs and Barstools

Pro Supply Outlet Sodium and Potassium

If you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it. A recall is generally issued when there is a concern that there is an unreasonable safety risk or failure of a product to adhere to minimum safety standards or regulations. Once you’ve discontinued use, check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products) and follow the notice’s instructions. Generally, the instructions will include directions about where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.