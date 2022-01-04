Construction underway on new IU Health medical complex in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Newly released plans for Indiana University Health’s new medical complex in southwest Fort Wayne show the scope of the project.

A Rezoning Petition Application has been filed with the Department of Planning Services. It details the plans to rezone a 137 acre lot into a modern medical facility near I-69 and Lower Huntington Road, northwest of the exit for Lafayette Center Road.

“So, most of it is already zoned, but there was a small piece that needed to be zoned. So, that’s why we went ahead and did this,” said Brian Bauer, the president of IU Health Fort Wayne. “We’ve been meeting with our neighbors, our new neighbors in that area and discussing, you know, how we can work together to you know, make it a great campus.”

The application says, “creating a uniform zoning designation for the site/parcel will allow the Applicant to develop the site as a regional medical campus to include, but not limited to, medical office buildings; hospital; cancer center; etc.”

The location of the new medical facility was chosen because of its convenience.

Construction for a medical office building is currently underway. According to Bauer, this is the only project underway for the “immediate future.”

Bauer said it should be open “in the latter part of 2022.”

Also submitted with the application were maps for at least 9 other land tracts. They include sites for outpatient ambulatory care centers, future professional and commercial space, and future commercial development.

Bauer said he thinks the timing of the new facility is coming at a critical time.

“We brought physicians to Fort Wayne, who weren’t already here and I think that’s been a blessing that, you know, we’ve been able to recruit, hire, and train physicians so people have more options and less wait time to see their provider,” said Bauer. “Every place we’ve opened we’ve received a tremendous response and decided to continue to grow and serve our patients and serve our community and meet the needs of those who need care.”

The application will have a public hearing before the Allen County Plan Commission at 1 p.m. next Thursday, Jan. 13. It will be held in Room 35 of Citizens Square.