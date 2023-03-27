GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two projects in Grant County will cause lane restrictions to a stretch of Interstate 69 and the complete closure of a stretch of U.S. 35 starting in April, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

On Monday, INDOT said that crews will begin work on I-69 to make road repairs and work on a bridge deck overlay either on or after April 3.

The work will be done from just south of state Route 26 to just north of where U.S. 35 turns into state Route 22, according to INDOT.

Two exit ramps will also be affected by the construction: northbound Exit 255 and southbound Exit 259, and those exits ramps will be closed from April 3 to April 18 and again around the end of May, according to INDOT.

INDOT crews will also begin work on a stretch of U.S. 35 between state routes 9 and 37 in order to work on a bridge.

The work is expected to start either on or after April 1 and is expected to be finished by mid-June, according to INDOT.

INDOT also said all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.