FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Yet another road construction project is set to get underway on July 5.

The project will require alternating lane closures in both directions of U.S. 24 and Old U.S. 24, or Jefferson Boulevard, for repaving.

Crews will be working between Manor Woods Parkway and Lutheran Medical Parkway. After August 1, all restrictions will be nighttime-only.

From approximately August 3 to August 7, the westbound U.S. 24 entrance ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed. Drivers should use northbound I-69 to Exit 305 A and then use the westbound State Road 14 entrance ramp to southbound I-69 as a detour, or seek an alternate route.

Work is expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.