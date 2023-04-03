FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Construction work is set to resume on I-69 in Allen County starting Monday, April 10 according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

In the overnight hours of April 10, crews will reduce the northbound side of the interstate to one lane as traffic is switched to the inside lanes on the new bridge that was constructed last year. Crews will return on the evening of April 11 to switch traffic on the southbound side. Both lane switches should be wrapped up by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Once the lane switches have been completed, crews will begin demolishing and rebuilding the bridges on both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.

Work on this project is expected to wrap up by mid-November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.