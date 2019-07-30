Construction of new restroom building at Johnny Appleseed Park underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There will soon be a new restroom building at Johnny Appleseed Park.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation on Monday began construction of a new restroom building near the Johnny Appleseed Park playground. The city said in a news release that the project has been “highly anticipated by park visitors and it will help create more convenience, especially for families using the playground area.”

The new restroom building should be completed in mid-October.

During construction, the playground will be closed, the city said.

The popular Johnny Appleseed Festival will be held at the park Sept. 21-22. Parks spokesman Rob Hines said the timing of the construction project was made to fit the contractor’s schedule, and the city did not want to wait to build the building.

“The Johnny Appleseed Festival is a beloved event in our park system, and as we made this decision to proceed we did not feel that construction of the restroom facility and closing down the playground in any way detracted from the experience of the festival,” said Hines. “The Johnny Appleseed Festival provides plenty of activities for all ages aside from the playground area, and the addition of the restroom facility will benefit all users to the park for many years to come.”