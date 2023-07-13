PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The company building a commercial genetically engineered salmon farm in northwest Ohio has put the brakes on construction.

AquaBounty announced back in June that it has paused construction on its farm in Pioneer, Ohio. A statement on the company’s website states the reason as being “…due to a substantial increase in its estimated cost of completion and continued negotiations with Williams County.”

It broke ground for the facility in April 2022. Ever since AquaBounty announced plans for the farm, there has been opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications.

That’s because in order to operate, the company will need to use millions of gallons of water from an underground aquifer which stretches into Indiana and Ohio. There have also been concerns regarding the genetically engineered fish.

AquaBounty has been approved to pump up to 5.25 million gallons of water from the aquifer via a well field in Williams County. In its permit approval declaration the Ohio DNR indicated the aquifer in Williams County receives 200 million gallons of water a day from precipitation and ground water inflow from Michigan and Indiana. That estimate was provided by the US Geological Survey

Opponents of the salmon farm believe wells that rely on the aquifer will dry up.

Doug Fasick, executive director of the St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative, and Tom Selman, Angola’s water superintendent, expressed concerns about that plan prior to the announcement that construction would pause.

“The environmental and ecological impacts from extra discharge into the surface waters of the St. Joseph River need to be studied,” Fasick said.

If it were to be completed as originally planned, AquaBounty’s Pioneer Salmon Farm would dwarf a salmon farm it currently operates in Albany, Indiana. The Albany farm is capable of raising 1,200 metric tons of salmon a year, while the Pioneer facility would be capable of producing 10,000 metric tons of salmon annually. According to the AquaBounty website, the company had planned plans on stocking salmon at the facility in late 2023.

