FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is set to be the hottest day of the season, and most pools are already closed for the summer, leaving less options to cool down.

As a result, Connolly’s Do It Best at Southgate Plaza has knocked down prices on fans and air conditioners.

For the next couple days while temperatures are up, Connolly’s will be giving away free water to customers to help combat the heat.

Store manager Shane Haskins said anytime temperatures reach over 90 degrees, he makes sure his customers stay hydrated while shopping at no extra charge.

“Obviously when there’s heat there’s a lot of customers coming in who are looking for fans, looking for water, looking for ways to cool down. We have fans on sale we have water on sale, we’re actually going to be giving out free water tomorrow and the next day based on the heat,” Haskins said.

Connolly’s Do It Best has five locations across Fort Wayne.